Passenger vessels suspended on 10 routes from Bhola amid rough weather

Authorities have suspended passenger launch and sea-truck services on 10 internal routes, including Bhola-Lakshmipur and Monpura-Dhaka due to adverse weather.

Under the influence of the monsoon, rough weather has once again gripped the coastal island district of Bhola, prompting the authorities to issue local cautionary signal number 3 for the maritime ports.

Since early Friday, the coastal district of Bhola has been experiencing overcast conditions, moderate rainfall and strong winds.

As a result,a large number of vehicles, including passenger buses and trucks transporting essential goods, have remained stranded at both sides of the Ilisha ferry terminal.

Commuters and drivers reported facing hours of delays amid flooded gangways and rising water levels.

“Due to rough conditions on the Meghna River, ferry services on the Bhola-Lakshmipur route have been suspended since morning,” said Md Kawser Ahmed, manager of the Ilisha Ferry Terminal, adding: “The suspension will remain in effect until weather conditions improve.”

Local residents said tidal surges caused by the low pressure submerged two gangways at the terminal, complicating movement.

Water levels reportedly reached waist height at the lower gangway and knee depth at the higher one during high tide.

Md Jasim Uddin, transport inspector at BIWTA’s Bhola River Port, confirmed that passenger launches and sea-trucks on 10 routes—including Ilisha to Lakshmipur and Monpura to Dhaka—have been suspended for safety reasons.

“Passengers are facing temporary inconvenience due to the suspension of vessels, but the measures have been taken to avoid any risk,” he said, adding that launch operations on the Bhola-Dhaka route remain normal.

Authorities have advised passengers to follow official updates and refrain from attempting river crossings until services resume.