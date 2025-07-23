Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Death toll rises to 8 in Natore road crash

A case was filed with Baraigram police station in this regard

Photo: BSS
Update : 23 Jul 2025, 06:46 PM

At least eight people, including five women, were killed in a fatal road crash in Baraigram upazila of Natore district on Wednesday morning.

The accident took place when a Dhaka-bound microbus and a Bonpara-bound truck collided head-on at Sreerampur area on Bonpara-Hatikumrul highway at about 10am on Wednesday. 

The deceased were identified as Iti Khatun, 40, wife of Rafez Chowdhury of Pragpur area under Daulatpur upazila, Zahidul Islam, 65, son of late Zillur Rahman of Dharmadah area under Daulatpur upazila, microbus driver Shahabuddin Sabu, 38, son of Joynal Abedin and Seema Begum, 42, wife of Shukkur Ali, residents of Dharmadah area in Daulatpur upazila in Kushtia district, Shelly Begum, 60, wife of Jahidul Islam, Anwara Begum, 60, wife of Shahidul Islam, Anwara, 75, wife of Mizanur Rahman, Anjumanwara, 60, wife of Mohammad Ali, residents of Betgari village under Gangni upazila in Meherpur district.

Deputy Assistant Director Akter Hossain of Natore Fire Service and Civil Defence Station confirmed that five of the deceased were women.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bonpara highway police station Ismail Hossain told BSS that Jahidul Islam was going to Sirajganj from Daulatpur in Kushtia with his relatives in a microbus to see his newborn grandchild. 

Five of the victims, including the microbus driver, died on the spot while one woman succumbed to her injuries at the Baraigram Upazila Health Complex.

Later, two others died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital while undergoing treatment.

Highway police said the microbus got twisted in the collision. The truck was seized, but the driver managed to flee the scene. 

After the accident, Superintendent of Police Mohammad Amjad Hossain and Baraigram Upazila Nirbahi Officer Laila Jannatul Ferdous visited the scene. 

A case was filed with Baraigram police station in this regard. 

The highway police handed over the bodies of the deceased to their relatives in the afternoon. 

Topics:

NatoreKushtiaRoad accident fatalities
Read More

Six killed in Natore truck-microbus collision

Nahid vows no compromise on nation-building

Police constable suspended in Kushtia for derogatory post on July uprising

3 friends killed in Narsingdi road accident

Two dead, 5 injured in Chandpur bus, auto-rickshaw collision

Female doctor dies after being hit by truck in Sylhet

Latest News

Bangladesh awaits US response to tariff talks

India to send burn-specialist medical team to Dhaka

AB Bank hands over vehicles to Islamic University of Technology

Premier Bank signs tripartite deal with Bank of Huzhou

Prof M Zubaidur Rahman elected chairman of Islami Bank

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x