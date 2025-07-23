4 die of dengue, highest in a day this year

At least four dengue patients died and 319 patients were hospitalised in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 69 this year.

The recent fatalities occurred in the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and the Chittagong division.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), new cases were reported as follows: 89 in Barisal Division (Out of CC), 38 in Chittagong Division (Out of CC), 30 in Rajshahi (Out of CC), 9 in Mymensingh (Out of CC), 4 in Rangpur Division, 59 in Dhaka Division (Out of CC), 29 in Dhaka North City Corporation and 61 in Dhaka South City Corporation.

During the period, 319 more patients were hospitalised with viral fever, bringing the total number of cases to 18,345 this year.

As of now, 1316 patients are receiving treatment in hospitals across the country.

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.

According to the DGHS, there were 101,214 dengue cases and 100,040 recoveries in the same year.