Grief in Rangamati as only child of family dies from Uttara jet crash injuries

Ukya Ching Marma, 14, was a seventh-grader at Milestone School and College

Photo collage of 14-Year-Old Ukya Ching Marma who dies in Milestone jet crash. Photo: Collected
Update : 22 Jul 2025, 06:17 PM

A pall of grief has descended over the Bangalhalia area of Rajsthali, Rangamait, as a 14-year-old boy named Ukya Ching Marma from the neighbourhood, critically injured in Monday's Bangladesh Air Force jet crash at the Milestone School and College campus in Dhaka, has succumbed to his injuries.

He passed away in the ICU of the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka around 2:30am on Tuesday, confirmed his father, Usaimong Marma.

Ukya Ching was a seventh-grader at Milestone School and College in the capital.

He was the only child of his parents and hailed from College Para in Bangalhalia union of Rajsthali.

His maternal aunt, Meme Sain, said that following the tragic incident, the young student had been fighting for his life in the ICU but ultimately lost the battle.

Usaimong serves as an agriculture teacher at Rajasthali Tribal Residential School in Rajasthali, while Ukya Ching's mother, Tejipru Marma, is an assistant teacher at a government primary school in Ruma upazila, Bandarban.

Usaimong said that the funeral (cremation) of his son will be held on Wednesday, in their native village of Bangalhalia.

He has requested the presence and spiritual offerings of relatives and well-wishers during the cremation rites.

