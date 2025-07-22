Official: Sufficient blood in stock for Milestone jet crash victims

There is no shortage of blood for the treatment of those injured in the Uttara plane crash, said Professor Dr Sayedur Rahman, special assistant for health affairs to the chief adviser.

Speaking at a press briefing at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka on Tuesday morning, Dr Rahman urged people not to crowd hospitals unnecessarily, as it could disrupt medical services.

He assured that, beyond the current supply, a large number of donors are already on standby. However, he noted that certain negative blood groups may be needed. “If required, we will notify the public,” he said.

Dr Rahman also requested prayers for the swift recovery of the burn victims receiving treatment.

On Monday, a Bangladesh Air Force F-7 BGI fighter jet crashed into the campus of Milestone School and College.

The crash has killed at least 27 people. A total of 78 people are undergoing treatment at different hospitals in Dhaka.

The aircraft caught fire immediately after impact, prompting a massive rescue operation involving fire service units, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), and emergency responders.

The crash occurred during regular class hours, and many of the victims were students attending afternoon sessions.

Several hospitals across Dhaka, including the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, reported receiving critically injured patients, many with severe burns.