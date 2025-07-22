Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Official: Sufficient blood in stock for Milestone jet crash victims

Certain negative blood groups may be needed, but the public will be notified if necessary, says Dr Rahman 

Prof Dr. Sayedur Rahman, the Chief Advisor’s Special Assistant on Health Affairs, is speaking at the press briefing. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 22 Jul 2025, 10:50 AM

There is no shortage of blood for the treatment of those injured in the Uttara plane crash, said Professor Dr Sayedur Rahman, special assistant for health affairs to the chief adviser.

Speaking at a press briefing at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka on Tuesday morning, Dr Rahman urged people not to crowd hospitals unnecessarily, as it could disrupt medical services.

He assured that, beyond the current supply, a large number of donors are already on standby. However, he noted that certain negative blood groups may be needed. “If required, we will notify the public,” he said.

Dr Rahman also requested prayers for the swift recovery of the burn victims receiving treatment.

On Monday, a Bangladesh Air Force F-7 BGI fighter jet crashed into the campus of Milestone School and College.

The crash has killed at least 27 people. A total of 78 people are undergoing treatment at different hospitals in Dhaka.

The aircraft caught fire immediately after impact, prompting a massive rescue operation involving fire service units, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), and emergency responders.

The crash occurred during regular class hours, and many of the victims were students attending afternoon sessions.

Several hospitals across Dhaka, including the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, reported receiving critically injured patients, many with severe burns.

Topics:

BloodMilestone College Plane Crash
Read More

Milestone jet crash: Students take to streets with 6-point demand

One-minute silence observed in all courts

All examinations under National University postponed

Modi expresses shock at loss of lives in Milestone air crash, offers support

Bangladesh observes state mourning for jet crash victims

Govt denies claims of hiding Milestone jet crash casualty figures

Latest News

Milestone jet crash: Students take to streets with 6-point demand

One-minute silence observed in all courts

All examinations under National University postponed

Modi expresses shock at loss of lives in Milestone air crash, offers support

Bangladesh eying historical T20 series victory against Pakistan

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x