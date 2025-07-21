EU grants €26m to support Bangladesh’s education reforms

Ambassador of the European Union (EU) to Bangladesh Michael Miller has said education is one of the most powerful investments in building a “more just, inclusive, and prosperous” society.

“The EU is proud to partner with Bangladesh’s education reform agenda and our shared goal of building a future-ready, skilled generation,” he said Monday, as the EU disbursed €26 million to strengthen the country’s education system.

The EU disbursed the grant to the Government of Bangladesh to support ongoing reforms in the primary education and technical and vocational education and training (TVET) sectors.

This funding recognises the significant progress made by the government in implementing key reforms aligned with the National Education Policy, the National Skills Development Policy, and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The EU remains a long-term partner for Bangladesh in the education sector, which is critical to ensuring inclusive economic development.

“This disbursement is recognition of real progress and a reaffirmation of our partnership to ensure that girls and boys, persons with disabilities, and youths from marginalised communities are empowered through quality education and vocational skills for decent work and active citizenship,” said Ambassador Miller.

Looking ahead, the EU has encouraged Bangladesh to further align its education and skills development reforms with the EU’s Global Gateway strategy.

By investing in green and digital skills, promoting inclusive and gender-responsive systems, and strengthening regional and global mobility pathways, Bangladesh can unlock greater opportunities for its youth and workforce.

Such alignment, the EU said, will not only support the country’s sustainable development but also enhance its participation in future talent partnerships and global value chains—building stronger connectivity with the EU and increasing employment opportunities.

The €26 million payment is part of a broader EU budget support package of €245 million for Bangladesh’s primary education and TVET sectors. Since 2018, the EU has provided €219.125 million in grants to support these two sub-sectors.

An additional €6 million is being provided for reform implementation and institutional capacity building through technical assistance.

According to the EU Embassy in Dhaka, the financing has led to tangible progress in the primary education sector.

A remedial education programme—supported by tailored teaching-learning materials and standardised assessment tools—was piloted to address gaps in foundational literacy and numeracy. This is expected to lay the foundation for future scale-up.

The government also prioritised inclusive infrastructure, constructing more than 35,000 gender-segregated WASH blocks.

In addition, over 3,400 primary schools have been converted to single-shift operations, increasing instructional time and enhancing classroom effectiveness.

In the TVET sector, the EU supported Bangladesh in implementing key structural reforms.

A Bangladesh National Qualifications Framework (BNQF) policy has been developed and is awaiting approval, while a Quality Assurance Manual was adopted to standardise institutional practices.

The government also published its first Annual Sector Performance Report (ASPR) for TVET—marking a milestone in transparency and accountability.

The recruitment of more than 1,470 new TVET instructors has also helped ease teacher shortages and improve vocational education quality nationwide.