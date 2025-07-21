Monday, July 21, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Jamaat ameer to visit Khulna Tuesday

To console the family of Maulana Abu Sayeed, who died in a road crash on the way to the national rally in Dhaka 

File image of Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman. Photo: UNB
Update : 21 Jul 2025, 12:44 PM

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman is scheduled to visit Khulna on Tuesday to meet the family of Maulana Abu Sayeed, the party’s Dakop upazila ameer, who died in a road accident in Bhanga, Faridpur, while on the way to the national rally in Dhaka.

Jamaat Secretary General and former MP Professor Mia Golam Parwar confirmed the visit.

He said the Jamaat ameer had initially planned to travel to Khulna on Sunday but fell ill at the rally venue in Dhaka. Following medical advice to avoid travel, he postponed the trip and is now expected to visit on Tuesday.

Dr Shafiqur Rahman will leave Dhaka in the morning, visit Abu Sayeed’s family home in Dakop, offer his condolences to the bereaved family, and pray at his grave. He will return to Dhaka the same day. Secretary General Mia Golam Parwar is expected to accompany him on the visit.

Topics:

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami
Read More

Fakhrul visits Jamaat ameer at hospital

Jamaat-e-Islami pledges transparency in Suhrawardy Udyan rally

Jamaat ameer hospitalized

Salahuddin: BNP not invited to Jamaat rally

Jamaat chief collapses twice while addressing rally

NCP leaders join Jamaat rally

Latest News

EU grants €26m to support Bangladesh’s education reforms

NCC begins reform talks with political parties

48th special BCS result published, viva to begin on August 6

Authorities: Inheritance disputes delay distribution of govt assistance among July Uprising martyrs

Israeli fire kills 93 aid seekers in Gaza

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x