Jamaat ameer to visit Khulna Tuesday

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman is scheduled to visit Khulna on Tuesday to meet the family of Maulana Abu Sayeed, the party’s Dakop upazila ameer, who died in a road accident in Bhanga, Faridpur, while on the way to the national rally in Dhaka.

Jamaat Secretary General and former MP Professor Mia Golam Parwar confirmed the visit.

He said the Jamaat ameer had initially planned to travel to Khulna on Sunday but fell ill at the rally venue in Dhaka. Following medical advice to avoid travel, he postponed the trip and is now expected to visit on Tuesday.

Dr Shafiqur Rahman will leave Dhaka in the morning, visit Abu Sayeed’s family home in Dakop, offer his condolences to the bereaved family, and pray at his grave. He will return to Dhaka the same day. Secretary General Mia Golam Parwar is expected to accompany him on the visit.