Monday, July 21, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Madrasa teacher beaten to death in Satkhira, attacker lynched by mob

Local police confirmed the incident and said the bodies have been recovered

Map of Satkhira. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 20 Jul 2025, 09:46 PM

A madrasa teacher was beaten to death allegedly by a drug-addicted man in Tala upazila of Satkhira on Sunday afternoon, according to police sources, prompting the lynching of the attacker by a mob.

The deceased teacher was Hafez Shariful Islam Gazi, 48, son of Haji Alimuddin Gazi of Harihar Nagar village. He was a teacher at Shahpur Dawatul Quran Hafiziya Madrasa.

The attacker, Raju Gazi, 44, son of Khokon Gazi of Shahpur village, was beaten to death by locals following the incident.

According to local sources, Raju, who they say was a drug addict, was harassing a madrasa student around 3pm. When Shariful intervened and asked him to leave, Raju struck him on the head from behind with a wooden stick.

Shariful died on the spot after being hit repeatedly.

Immediately after the attack, locals caught Raju and thrashed him to death at the scene.

Main Uddin Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Tala police station, confirmed the incident and said the bodies have been recovered.

Topics:

SatkhiraBeaten to deathMadrasa Teacher
Read More

Heavy rainfall leaves Satkhira submerged, crippling lives and livelihoods

Nahid: Certain quarter is resisting reform efforts, shielding extortionists, terrorists

Woman, son, daughter lynched in Comilla

2 beaten to death in Mirpur

Ex-MP Sejuti sent to jail in Satkhira

Former AL lawmaker Laila Parvin Sejuti arrested

Latest News

Jai Wolf set to perform in Cox's Bazar

July 21: Court revises quota system; Nahid tortured, hospitalized

Political parties divided over single leader holding multiple top roles

Salahuddin calls for documenting July uprising while memories are fresh

Hasnat slams some leaders for making Delhi, London their ‘second homes’

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x