Madrasa teacher beaten to death in Satkhira, attacker lynched by mob

A madrasa teacher was beaten to death allegedly by a drug-addicted man in Tala upazila of Satkhira on Sunday afternoon, according to police sources, prompting the lynching of the attacker by a mob.

The deceased teacher was Hafez Shariful Islam Gazi, 48, son of Haji Alimuddin Gazi of Harihar Nagar village. He was a teacher at Shahpur Dawatul Quran Hafiziya Madrasa.

The attacker, Raju Gazi, 44, son of Khokon Gazi of Shahpur village, was beaten to death by locals following the incident.

According to local sources, Raju, who they say was a drug addict, was harassing a madrasa student around 3pm. When Shariful intervened and asked him to leave, Raju struck him on the head from behind with a wooden stick.

Shariful died on the spot after being hit repeatedly.

Immediately after the attack, locals caught Raju and thrashed him to death at the scene.

Main Uddin Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Tala police station, confirmed the incident and said the bodies have been recovered.