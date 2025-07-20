Unidentified AL men accused in murder cases over deadly Gopalganj clashes

Violent clashes erupted last week in Gopalganj centring on the National Citizen Party’s (NCP) march and rally, leading to multiple deaths and the filing of four murder cases four days after the unrest, with around 1,400 to 1,500 unidentified leaders and activists of the Awami League and its affiliates being accused in each.

Gopalganj Sadar police station Officer-in-Charge Mir Md Sajedur Rahman confirmed on Sunday that the cases were filed the previous night.

Four people died during the clashes involving activists of the Awami League, its student wing Chhatra League and law enforcement on Wednesday, with another dying later while under treatment.

Police sources say another murder case is expected to be filed soon.

According to police, Sub-Inspector Ayub Hossain of Gopalganj Sadar police station filed one of the cases over the murder of teenager Ramzan Kazi.

The case statement says NCP leaders and activists had completed a peaceful rally on Wednesday and were heading to Madaripur in a motorcade from the municipal park.

"When the motorcade reached near SK Salehia Madrasa in Gopalganj town, a group of 1,400 to 1,500 attackers, including Awami League and affiliated organization members, launched an assault using local weapons and firearms.

"Law enforcement, including police and army personnel, tried to intervene. Enraged, the attackers fired at the security forces. During the clash, Ramzan Kazi, 17, was critically injured by gunfire. Locals rushed him to Gopalganj General Hospital, where doctors declared him dead."

The details and the number of accused in the remaining cases are similar.

Sub-Inspector Shamim Hossain of Gopalganj Sadar police station filed a murder case over the death of Dipta Saha, 27, accusing 1,400 to 1,500 unidentified individuals.

According to the case, around 2:30pm, the assailants opened fire on army and police personnel.

"Dipta Saha was severely injured near Milan Pharmacy, adjacent to the college mosque. He was pronounced dead at the hospital."

Sub-Inspector Abul Kalam Azad filed a separate case over the death of Sohel Rana Molla, 30.

According to the complaint, he was injured by gunfire from Awami League activists and assailants in the launch terminal area.

He was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Another murder case was filed by Sub-Inspector Sheikh Mizanur Rahman over the killing of Imon Talukdar, 17, who was reportedly shot dead near the old Sonali Bank branch in the launch terminal area by Awami League members and accomplices.

Both these cases also named between 1,400 and 1,500 unidentified individuals from the Awami League and its affiliated organizations as accused.

Additionally, rickshaw-puller Ramzan Munshi, 32, died on Thursday night while undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

A murder case is expected to be filed in connection with his death as well.

Apart from Ramzan Munshi, in the other four cases, inquest reports or autopsies had not been conducted at the time of reporting.

However, law enforcement officials said postmortems would be carried out, albeit delayed.

It remains unclear what will be done in the case of Dipta Saha, whose body has already been cremated.