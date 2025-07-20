Death toll from alcohol consumption in Khulna rises to 5

One more person has died from excessive alcohol consumption in Khulna city, raising the death toll to five in two days.

According to police, six people had consumed alcohol at a hotel near the Islamia College intersection in Boyra Puja Khola under Sonadanga Model police station on Saturday. One of them died later in the evening, two others in the afternoon in the city’s Pujakhola area, one in the morning, and another on Friday night.

The five deceased have been identified as Sajjad Mallik of Rayermohol Mallikbari, Babu of Boyra Sherer Bazar Mor, Sabu of Boyra Madhyapara, Gautam Kumar Biswas of Boyra Junction Road, and Tota, a resident behind the Public College. Sabu and Babu were brothers-in-law.

Sonadanga Model police station’s Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) Mizanur Rahman said: “Sajjad Mallik died while undergoing treatment at night. With his death, the toll has reached five. Another person named Sonu is currently being treated at Ad-Din Hospital.”

Sub-inspector Abdul Hai of Sonadanga police station said family members have taken the bodies home. He added that Sonu, a resident of Daspara in Khalishpur, is in critical condition and has been placed on life support at Khulna Specialized Hospital.

Earlier, on October 8, 2019, at least eight people reportedly died after drinking toxic alcohol during the Bijoya Dashami celebrations in Khulna.

On May 4, 2020, two more people died after consuming toxic alcohol. They died while undergoing treatment at Khulna Medical College Hospital.

On February 7, 2021, a 35-year-old man named Md Sabuj died after drinking alcohol in Khulna city. He also passed away at Khulna Medical College Hospital.