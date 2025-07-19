Saturday, July 19, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Four die in Khulna from excessive alcohol consumption

One placed on life support at Khulna Specialized Hospital

Map of Khulna. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 19 Jul 2025, 09:27 PM

Four people have died after allegedly consuming excessive alcohol in Khulna city.

The incident occurred on Saturday at the Islamiya College intersection in Boyra Puja Khola under Sonadanga Model police station.

The deceased were identified as Babu, 50, son of Abdur Rob from Boyra Serer Bazar Mor; Sabu, 60, son of Abdus Samad from Boyra Madhyapara; Gautam Kumar Biswas, 47, from Boyra Junction Road; and Tota, 60.

Sonadanga Model police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Shafiqul Islam said five people fell ill after drinking alcohol at a roadside eatery. Of them, four have died, and one remains under treatment at a hospital.

Sub-Inspector Abdul Hai of Sonadanga Model police station said that the families of the deceased took the bodies home.

Sonu, a resident of Daspara in Khalishpur, is in critical condition and has been placed on life support at Khulna Specialized Hospital.

He added that the incident took place around noon at Tota Mia’s hotel in the Boyra area. After falling seriously ill, the victims were taken to Khulna Medical College Hospital, where they were pronounced dead. The families later brought the bodies home.

Following the incident, senior police officials visited the scene

 

