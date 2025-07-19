Dreyer praises govt for quick launching of Starlink

Vice President of Global Operations at Starlink, SpaceX Lauren Dreyer highly commended Bangladesh government for its visionary leadership to bring the next-generation connectivity to the people with a quick pace and decisiveness.

“Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Ministry is proud to mark a historic moment in Bangladesh’s digital journey with the official launch of Starlink services in the country,” she said.

Lauren Dreyer said this while addressing a media and dignitaries at a press briefing here yesterday, a PID handout today said.

“While many nations deliberate, Bangladesh acted,” she said adding that “By embracing connectivity as a foundation for human potential, you have positioned your nation as a model for others to follow.”

Dreyer highlighted the speed and decisiveness of the government, noting that within just a few months of initial dialogue, Starlink service had moved from discussion to deployment.

The approvals were finalized by May 2025, and the first Bangladeshi customers were online shortly thereafter, she said.

Lauren Dreyer, who is now leading Starlink’s global operations and impact initiatives said, Starlink, currently active in nearly 150 countries and regions, offers high-speed satellite internet, which is resilient, scalable, and independent of ground infrastructure- making it ideal for a geographically diverse nation like Bangladesh.

The service now enables internet access in remote villages, underserved communities, and areas vulnerable to natural disasters or infrastructure challenges, she added.

“This is not just about satellites,” Dreyer said. “We are launching opportunities-- opportunities for remote learning, telemedicine, digital entrepreneurship, and inclusive growth.”

She noted that in a time when digital inclusion is synonymous with economic resilience, the launch of Starlink reaffirms the Government of Bangladesh’s commitment to ensuring connectivity as a right-not a privilege.

She also acknowledged the role of local partners including Felicity IDC and Bangladesh Satellite Company Limited, emphasizing that long-term success depends on collaboration between global innovators and national stakeholders.

During the press conference, the Chief Advisor’s Special Assistant in charge of the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology, Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb, responded to various questions.

Richard Griffiths, Director of Global Policy and Government Relations at Starlink; Shish Haider Chowdhury, Secretary of the ICT Division; Zahirul Islam, Secretary of the Posts and Telecommunications Division; and Mohammad Shafiqul Alam, Press Secretary to the Chief Advisor were also present at the press conference.