Rapist held, illegal net seized in naval operation in Bhola

The illegal net were publicly destroyed

Bangladesh Navy members, in a joint operation with local authorities, seize a massive stockpile of illegal current nets and arrest two suspects, including a child rape accused, as part of an ongoing crackdown on crime and unlawful fishing practices in Monpura, Bhola on Friday, July 18, 2025. Photo: ISPR
Update : 19 Jul 2025, 07:28 PM

As part of the Bangladesh Navy’s ongoing efforts to maintain law and order and combat crime, a child rapist was held and a large quantity of illegal current ne was seized during an operation in Monpura, Bhola.

In a press release issued Saturday, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) revealed the information.

According to the press release, on June 28, a young boy from Monpura upazila was raped by Md Elias Hossain, 28, the manager of a local fishing net shop.

Last Thursday, the victim’s mother filed a written complaint with the Monpura contingent of the Bangladesh Navy.

Following an investigation based on the complaint, the navy identified the accused’s location in the local market area and conducted a raid at around 6pm on Friday. During the operation, Md Elias Hossain and his associate Hasan Master were held.

A further raid on a hidden net warehouse near the shop led to the seizure of approximately 7 million metres of illegal current net, with an estimated market value of around Tk25 crore.

The operation was carried out in the presence of officials from Monpura police station, the upazila nirbahi officer (UNO), and other relevant authorities, alongside members of the Navy.

The warehouse was sealed, and the illegal nets were publicly burned and destroyed. The two detainees were handed over to the Monpura police station for legal proceedings.

The Bangladesh Navy has affirmed that it will continue its regular patrols and operations across the country to tackle drugs, terrorism, and other criminal activities.

BholaRapist Arrested
