Touhid: Challenges in implementing CHT accords will be identified, addressed

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain on Saturday said that the challenges over the implementation of the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) Accord will be identified and efforts will be make to resolve those through constructive discussions with all stakeholders.

"We had a fruitful discussion, and I hope we will reach solutions through continued dialogue with all concerned," he told reporters after a meeting of the CHT Accord Implementation and Monitoring Committee at the CHT Development Board Rest House in Rangamati.

The meeting discussed various issues under the accord, including land-related matters, as part of the government's renewed efforts to expedite the implementation process.

"Today's meeting was my first one with the committee, and there is much to learn and understand," Hossain said.

Attending the meeting, CHT Affairs Adviser Supradip Chakma said the meeting marked an important step towards ensuring peace, security, and development in the region.

He said the current government firmly believes that if all parties work collectively and in coordination towards implementing the accord, lasting peace and development in the hill tracts will be achievable.

He noted that the committee will identify challenges related to implementation and make necessary recommendations to relevant ministries and departments, forming sub-committees, if required, to advance the work.

Committee members informed that the current interim government has given the highest priority to implementing the accord, with activities resuming following the committee's reconstitution.

Leaders present at the meeting stressed the need to prioritize the accord's core provisions and resolve land issues while outlining future work plans.

At the meeting, it was decided that the committee would immediately begin its activities and ensure effective implementation of the accord through regular monitoring and review.