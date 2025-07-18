Saturday, July 19, 2025

Fire destroys 30 shops at Narayanganj Hawkers’ Market

  • Traders estimate losses at around Tk1 crore
  • Five people were injured while trying to douse the flames
File image of Narayanganj map. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 18 Jul 2025, 11:05 PM

At least 30 shops were gutted in a fire that broke out at the Hawkers’ Market in Chashara area of Narayanganj on early Friday.

The fire started around 6:30am and was brought under control after nearly an hour’s effort by three firefighting units, said Shahjahan, senior station officer of Narayanganj Fire Service and Civil Defence.

Five people were injured while trying to douse the flames.

Traders estimate losses at around Tk1 crore.

Witnesses said the fire spread quickly due to the presence of flammable items in the market, which mostly houses clothing shops.

Munna, one of the affected traders, said he recently stocked goods worth Tk20 lakh, most of this destroyed.

Former councillor Maksudul Alam Khorshed said that the market was built with 642 tin-shed shops under a city corporation rehabilitation project.

He urged the authorities and the Chamber of Commerce to provide financial assistance and help reconstruct the damaged shops.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

