Ministry: No internet shutdown in Gopalganj

The Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications has clarified that internet services in Gopalganj have not been shut down or disrupted following Wednesday’s clash.

In an official statement issued on Wednesday, the ministry said: “The government’s position is clear: internet services will not be shut down under any circumstances. The government is committed to ensuring uninterrupted mobile and broadband internet services across the country.”

The statement further said that the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has not issued any directive to suspend or limit mobile internet in Gopalganj or any other area.

“It is baseless to raise such questions in light of the current government’s policy,” the ministry added.

Labeling the claims of an internet shutdown as “deliberate misinformation,” the ministry accused “autocratic elements and their allies” of spreading false narratives with malicious intent.

The ministry also urged people and organisations to verify information before sharing, in order to maintain public order and prevent unnecessary panic.