Thursday, July 17, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Ministry: No internet shutdown in Gopalganj

'The government’s position is clear: internet services will not be shut down under any circumstances'

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Update : 17 Jul 2025, 10:51 AM

The Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications has clarified that internet services in Gopalganj have not been shut down or disrupted following Wednesday’s clash.

In an official statement issued on Wednesday, the ministry said: “The government’s position is clear: internet services will not be shut down under any circumstances. The government is committed to ensuring uninterrupted mobile and broadband internet services across the country.”

The statement further said that the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has not issued any directive to suspend or limit mobile internet in Gopalganj or any other area. 

“It is baseless to raise such questions in light of the current government’s policy,” the ministry added.

Labeling the claims of an internet shutdown as “deliberate misinformation,” the ministry accused “autocratic elements and their allies” of spreading false narratives with malicious intent.

The ministry also urged people and organisations to verify information before sharing, in order to maintain public order and prevent unnecessary panic.

Topics:

InternetGopalganj
Read More

ISPR urges calm amid Gopalganj unrest, assures situation now under control

Gopalganj curfew extended to maintain law and order

Police report: Four killed, over 50 injured in Gopalganj violence

Gopalganj violence: Army urges public to remain calm

Nahid Islam: March to be held to free Gopalganj from Mujibism

Home adviser visits injured police personnel in Gopalganj

Latest News

Health adviser stresses on research based medical education

Women outclass Bhutan 3-0 to stay unbeaten in SAFF U-20 football

Jamaat expects massive turnout at first-ever Suhrawardy Udyan rally

ISPR urges calm amid Gopalganj unrest, assures situation now under control

Over 500 killed in south Syria violence

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x