Demonstrations in multiple districts over attack on NCP leaders in Gopalganj

Blockades on major highways disrupt traffic as leaders warn of tougher action

National Citizen Party (NCP) activists block the Dhaka-Tangail-Jamuna bridge highway, condemning the attack on its central leaders in Gopalganj, on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 16 Jul 2025, 10:00 PM

Demonstrations have erupted in various districts of the nation following the attack on National Citizen Party (NCP) leaders in Gopalganj.

In Rajshahi, the NCP organized a demonstration on Wednesday at 6:30 pm. A procession started from Alokar Mor and ended at Sahebbazar Zero Point. From there, NCP leaders and activists chanted slogans against the Awami League and the banned Chhatra League.

The program was attended by Mobasher Ali, chief coordinator of the NCP Rajshahi Metropolitan Coordination Committee, and Shamima Sultana, Joint Coordinator of the District Committee. Before the march, Mobasher Ali condemned the attacks and demanded the immediate arrest of the attackers.

Photo: Dhaka Tribune

In Kushtia, NCP leaders and activists held a demonstration around 7pm at Mojompur Gate. They alleged that the banned Chhatra League attacked NCP central leaders during their program in Gopalganj.

They also claimed the police were not neutral and warned of a blockade if the attackers were not arrested. 

Photo: Dhaka Tribune

A one-hour blockade was observed in Barisal protesting the attack on the National Citizen Party (NCP) in Gopalganj Students held the blockade program on the Dhaka-Barisal highway in Nathullabad.

The protesters blocked the road at around 4:30pm on Wednesday which halted traffic and caused hardship to the general public.

NCP leader Saiful Islam said: “Our program is in response to the attack by the banned organizations Awami League and Chhatra League on the national leaders of the NCP in Gopalganj. We want justice against this terrorist organization.”

Photo: Dhaka Tribune

In Khulna, the Khulna Metropolitan unit of Jamaat-e-Islami organized a procession and rally at Dakbangla Mor. The event was presided over by Professor Mahfuzur Rahman, Jamaat’s central Majlis-e-Shura member and Khulna Metropolitan Ameer.

Other local leaders were also present. Mahfuzur Rahman criticized the administration for failing to ensure security and said Gopalganj is not separate from Bangladesh, so law and order must be upheld there.

He also called for the quick arrest and punishment of those supporting fallen Awami “fascism.”

Photo: Dhaka Tribune

In Manikganj, NCP and Anti-Discrimination Student Movement activists blocked the Dhaka-Aricha Highway on Wednesday afternoon. Several hundred leaders and activists participated, halting traffic for about half an hour and causing a long traffic jam.

They demanded immediate arrest of the attackers and warned that the movement would intensify if justice is not served. Local leaders including Zahidur Rahman Talukdar, AHM Mahfuz, Amirul Islam, and Omar Faruk were present.

The blockade was lifted in the evening after intervention by the local administration.

Dhaka Tribune

In Tangail, around 5:30pm, NCP leaders blocked the Dhaka-Tangail-Jamuna Bridge Highway at Ashikpur Bypass with about 20-25 participants. This stopped northbound traffic and led to a 15-kilometer jam.

They lifted the blockade around 6:30pm at the request of passengers. Local leaders isaid the blockade was part of their program and demanded quick arrest of the attackers.

Our district correspondents contributed to this report. 

