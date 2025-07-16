Blockade in Barisal protesting attack on NCP in Gopalganj

A one-hour blockade was observed in Barisal protesting the attack on the National Citizen Party (NCP) in Gopalganj.

Students held the blockade program on the Dhaka-Barisal highway in Nathullabad.

The Awami League and the banned Chhatra League reportedly attacked the National Citizen Party (NCP) meeting in Gopalganj.

The protesters blocked the road at around 4:30pm on Wednesday which halted traffic and caused hardship to the general public.

NCP leader Saiful Islam said: “Our program is in response to the attack by the banned organizations Awami League and Chhatra League on the national leaders of the NCP in Gopalganj. We want justice against this terrorist organization.”

A protest was also held in Madaripur on the Dhaka-Barisal highway against the attack on NCP leaders and activists. NCP students also held a blockade program in front of Barisal University with the same demand.

Zakir Sikder, officer-in-charge of Airport police station under the Barisal Metropolitan Police, said that the protesters left the road after 5:45pm.

Police are working in Nathullabad to keep the law and order situation under control. Currently, traffic on the road is normal, he added.