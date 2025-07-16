Thursday, July 17, 2025

4 killed in clash surrounding NCP rally in Gopalganj

The exact number of those injured is not yet known

Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 16 Jul 2025, 09:19 PM

Four people have been reported dead following an attack and clash centering a rally of the National Citizen Party (NCP) in Gopalganj.

The deceased have been identified as Dipto Saha, 25, son of Santosh Saha from Udayan Road in Gopalganj town; Ramzan Kazi, 18, from Harinahat village in Kotalipara upazila; Sohel Rana, 30, a resident of Miyapara area in the town; and Imon, 24, from Bherarhat Bazar in Gopalganj Sadar upazila.

Photo: Dhaka Tribune

Dr Jibitesh Biswas, superintendent of Gopalganj General Hospital, confirmed the deaths. He also said that 15 injured individuals are currently receiving treatment at the hospital, while three others, including Ramzan Munshi who are critically injured, have been sent to Dhaka.

Earlier on Wednesday around 2:30pm, the convoy of the National Citizen Party (NCP) came under attack in Gopalganj on their way back after holding a rally. The incident took place in front of Gopalganj Government College at the launch ghat area of the town.

Additionally, after 2pm, the NCP rally began on the open stage of the municipal park. However, before the rally started, around 1:30pm, there was an initial attack on the stage set up for the rally at the municipal park area of Gopalganj town.

In the aftermath of these incidents, District Commissioner Md Kamruzzaman imposed Section 144 across Gopalganj district.

 

