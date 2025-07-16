Thursday, July 17, 2025

NCP convoy leaves Gopalganj under tight security escort

Their departure came after hours of tension and violence that had turned parts of the district into a battleground

Photo: Samsudozza Nabab/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 16 Jul 2025, 08:32 PM

National Citizens Party (NCP) leaders were able to depart from Gopalganj at around 4:50pm on Wednesday. Their departure came after hours of tension and violence that had turned parts of the district into a battleground.

The convoy of NCP leaders and activists was escorted out of the area by combined forces of the police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

Earlier on Wednesday, an attack occurred on the NCP motorcade on the way back after a meeting in Gopalganj. NCP leaders have alleged that leaders and activists of the banned Awami League and banned Chhatra League carried out the attack. 

To control the situation, police and army fired shots. Police and army vehicles were also attacked during this time. Following this incident, NCP leaders took position at a government facility.

The stage of the NCP rally organized in the municipal park area of Gopalganj town were attacked. Sound boxes, microphones, and chairs on the rally stage were vandalized, and NCP leaders and activists present were attacked. After some time of leaving the municipal park area, the NCP motorcade was again attacked.

Topics:

GopalganjNational Citizen Party
