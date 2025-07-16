Nationwide blockade announced by Anti-Discrimination Student Movement

The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement has announced blockade programs at key points across the country in protest of repeated attacks on a National Citizen Party (NCP) march in Gopalganj.

The announcement was made on the organization’s official Facebook page on Wednesday.

The post stated: “In protest of the attack on leaders in Gopalganj in July, the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement is announcing a blockade program at key points across Bangladesh. All units of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement are being urged to organize the blockade with the participation of local student organizations, political parties, and students from all walks of life.”

Meanwhile, Gopalganj has turned into a battlefield centring the NCP rally.