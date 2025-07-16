Thursday, July 17, 2025

Nationwide blockade announced by Anti-Discrimination Student Movement

The movement calls for blockades at key points across Bangladesh protesting attacks on the NCP march

File image: Central leaders of the National Citizen Party (NCP) arrived at the rally stage in Gopalganj Sadar on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. Photo: Bangla Tribune
Update : 16 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM

The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement has announced blockade programs at key points across the country in protest of repeated attacks on a National Citizen Party (NCP) march in Gopalganj.

The announcement was made on the organization’s official Facebook page on Wednesday.

The post stated: “In protest of the attack on leaders in Gopalganj in July, the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement is announcing a blockade program at key points across Bangladesh. All units of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement are being urged to organize the blockade with the participation of local student organizations, political parties, and students from all walks of life.”

Meanwhile, Gopalganj has turned into a battlefield centring the NCP rally. 

