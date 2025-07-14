Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Low pressure over North Bay: Signal no 3 hoisted at seaports

Fishermen and operators of fishing boats and trawlers currently in the North Bay have been advised to proceed with caution

File image of rising tides. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 14 Jul 2025, 11:29 AM

A low-pressure area has formed over the North Bay and adjoining coastal regions of Bangladesh, prompting authorities to hoist local cautionary signal no 3 at four seaports, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said on Monday.

In a special bulletin issued in the morning, the Met Office said the low pressure has resulted in a steep pressure gradient over the North Bay and its adjacent areas.

As a result, squally weather is likely to affect the maritime ports, coastal areas, and offshore islands of Bangladesh.

The BMD has advised the ports of Chittagong, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla, and Payra to keep local cautionary signal no 3 hoisted until further notice.

Fishermen and operators of fishing boats and trawlers currently in the North Bay have been advised to proceed with caution and remain close to the coast until further instructions are issued.

Meanwhile, the Met Office forecast said light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty winds may occur at many places over Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Barisal, Chittagong and Sylhet divisions, and at several places over Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions.

Moderately heavy to very heavy rainfall may occur at places across the country, while both day and night temperatures are likely to drop slightly.

Topics:

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)
