Tamim urges reflection on past mistakes at BNP rally in Chittagong

Former national cricket team captain Tamim Iqbal on Saturday emphasized the importance of acknowledging past mistakes and identifying areas for improvement to ensure better representation from Chittagong in national sports.

Speaking at BNP’s youth rally at the historic Polo Ground in Chittagong, Tamim said: “We must first accept what went wrong and where we can improve. Only then can we think about how to represent the national team better.”

He clarified that he is not a politician but a sportsman, a native of Chittagong, and a proud Bangladeshi.

Tamim recalled that in the past, Chittagong regularly produced six to seven athletes who represented the country in cricket, football, and other sports.

“But over the last 10 to 15 years, we’ve seen only one or two players from Chittagong making it to national teams. It’s crucial that we understand the reasons behind this decline,” he said.

“If we can identify those shortcomings, InshaAllah, just as many athletes from Chittagong represented Bangladesh 10, 15, or 20 years ago, we will return to that position once again,” he added.