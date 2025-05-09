BSF returns nine Bangladeshis at Birol border

The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday handed over nine Bangladeshi nationals to Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) through a flag meeting along the Birol border in Dinajpur.

The handover took place at the company commander level between the BGB and BSF.

Subedar Saiful Islam, company commander of the BGB’s Kishoreganj border outpost under Battalion-42, said the nine returnees were later handed over to Birol police station around 7pm for legal action.

The returnees are, Matiur Rahman, 45, Md Rafiqul Islam, 38, Md Samiul Islam, 35, Nurjamal, 40, Ramzan Ali, 23, Arman Ali, 25, Kajol Islam, 20, Naeem Hossain, 23, and Ripon Islam, 27.

According to BGB, the Bangladeshis had reportedly entered India illegally through brokers to work in various industrial and other sectors.

Amid the evolving situation triggered by the ongoing conflict between India and Pakistan, they were reportedly returning home with the help of human traffickers when members of the BSF’s 63rd Battalion detained them in South Dinajpur on Thursday night.

Birol police station Officer-in-Charge Abdul Sabur said the BGB has filed a case against them for illegal border crossing.

The detainees will be produced before court on Saturday, he added.