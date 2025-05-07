Wednesday, May 07, 2025

8 Bangladeshis among 44 arrested along Kurigram border

Local people found them roaming in different areas of the bordering areas and informed the BGB

Photo: UNB
Update : 07 May 2025, 05:17 PM

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Wednesday arrested 44 people including eight Bangladeshis from different bordering areas in Rowmari and Bhurungamari upazilas of Kurigram district early Wednesday.

Lutfur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Rowmari Police Station, said 30 people were pushed into Bangladesh from India through various border points in Rowmari upazila and it is believed that 22 of them were Rohingya.

However, BGB is verifying the identities of those detained.

Local people found them roaming in different areas of the bordering areas and informed the BGB.

Commanding officer of BGB-22, Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Mahbubul Haque, said 14 people including eight women and children were arrested from Bhawal Kuri border in Bhurungamari upazila of the district.

All of them were Rohingyas, he said.

The identities of the remaining individuals are being verified, said BGB.

