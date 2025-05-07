Wednesday, May 07, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Four Bangladeshis held by BSF near Thakurgaon border

The detained individuals were initially reported to have crossed into India illegally some time ago

File image of Thakurgaon border. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 07 May 2025, 05:02 PM

Members of the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) detained four Bangladeshi nationals early Wednesday near the Jagadal border area of Ranisankail upazila in Thakurgaon district.

The incident took place around 5:30am, approximately 200 metres inside Indian territory from border pillar 374/1-S, according to Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) sources.

The detained individuals were initially reported to have crossed into India illegally some time ago. They were caught by a patrol team from Mukesh Camp of the BSF’s 184 Battalion while allegedly attempting to re-enter Bangladesh without proper documents.

Three of the detainees have been identified as Mister, 32, son of Tariqul Islam; Hamidul Islam, 31, son of Abdul Haque; and Shamim, 24, son of Ansarul Islam. The identity of the fourth detainee could not be confirmed as of filing this report.

Lieutenant Colonel Tanzir Ahmed, commanding officer of BGB-50 Battalion, said: “We have already sent a letter to the BSF requesting a flag meeting. It is scheduled to take place by the afternoon. We are making every effort to bring them back to Bangladesh.”

He added that the detainees might have travelled to India for employment and that further information would be available after the flag meeting.

Topics:

Bangladesh-India BorderBorder Security Force (BSF)Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB)
Read More

66 detained for illegal entry in Khagrachhari

No impact of India-Pakistan tensions on Benapole-Petrapole port

8 Bangladeshis among 44 arrested along Kurigram border

Adviser: Italy keen to recruit Bangladeshi workers

Bangladeshi killed, Indian injured in BSF firing along Brahmanbaria border

BSF hands over Bangladeshi farmers following flag meeting

Latest News

EC to begin constituency delimitation with initial focus on 61 seats

Prime Bank, BB to train CMSMEs

Explosions and fire on the contested India-Pakistan border

Bank Asia signs MoU with Bangladesh Bank

RAB officer found dead in Chittagong camp

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x