Four Bangladeshis held by BSF near Thakurgaon border

Members of the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) detained four Bangladeshi nationals early Wednesday near the Jagadal border area of Ranisankail upazila in Thakurgaon district.

The incident took place around 5:30am, approximately 200 metres inside Indian territory from border pillar 374/1-S, according to Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) sources.

The detained individuals were initially reported to have crossed into India illegally some time ago. They were caught by a patrol team from Mukesh Camp of the BSF’s 184 Battalion while allegedly attempting to re-enter Bangladesh without proper documents.

Three of the detainees have been identified as Mister, 32, son of Tariqul Islam; Hamidul Islam, 31, son of Abdul Haque; and Shamim, 24, son of Ansarul Islam. The identity of the fourth detainee could not be confirmed as of filing this report.

Lieutenant Colonel Tanzir Ahmed, commanding officer of BGB-50 Battalion, said: “We have already sent a letter to the BSF requesting a flag meeting. It is scheduled to take place by the afternoon. We are making every effort to bring them back to Bangladesh.”

He added that the detainees might have travelled to India for employment and that further information would be available after the flag meeting.