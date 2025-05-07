Mango harvesting in Rajshahi to begin on May 15

Farmers in Rajshahi will be allowed to harvest all varieties of early-season mangoes starting May 15, as announced during a discussion meeting on harvesting timelines, transportation, marketing, and collection.

The meeting, presided over by Deputy Commissioner Afia Akhter, was held on Wednesday in the conference room of the Rajshahi deputy commissioner’s office.

During the meeting, a “mango calendar” was published in consultation with agricultural officials, mango growers, traders, and transporters to ensure the harvesting of safe, chemical-free, and mature mangoes.

According to Rajshahi’s mango calendar, farmers can start harvesting all varieties of early-season mangoes from May 15.

Last year, mango harvesting began on May 15, while the year before it started on May 4. In 2022, harvesting began on May 13.

As per the decision made in the meeting, this year’s harvesting schedule is as follows:

All early-season mangoes: from May 15

Gopalbhog: from May 20

Rani Pasand or Lakshmanbhog: from May 25

Himsagar or Khirsapat: from May 30

Banana Mango or Langra: from June 10

Amrapali or Fazli: from June 15

BARI Mango-4: from July 5

Ashwina: from July 10

Gaurmati: from July 15

Additionally, Katimon and BARI Mango-11 varieties will be available year-round.

This year, mangoes have been cultivated across 19,603 hectares of land, with an estimated average yield of 13.26 tons per hectare.

The total projected production stands at 260,006 tons.

The estimated total sales revenue is Tk1,695.85 crore.

Afia said that from May 15, farmers can begin harvesting all types of early-season mangoes.

In the event of any natural disaster, farmers may seek permission from their respective upazila nirbahi officers to harvest earlier.