Six killed due to lightning strikes in two districts

Three schoolgirls and three farmers were killed in two separate lightning strikes in two districts on Tuesday.

The three schoolgirls and a farmer were from Pakundia and Mithamoin upazilas of Kishoreganj district, while two farmers were killed this morning while working in the fields in Jhenaidah Sadar upazila.

The deceased are Irina, 15, daughter of Jalal Uddin, Priya, 15, daughter of Badal Mia and Barsha, 15, daughter of Borhan Uddin, residents of Charteki village under Pakundia upazila.

They all are students of class nine of Charteki Girls School and College.

The another deceased includes Kadu Mia, 35, son of Motaleb Mia, a farmer from Chamakpur Dakshin Hati in Ghagra union of Mithamoin upazila, Mirajul Islam, 25, son of Shahajzel Hossain from Paschim Bishyakhali village in Ganna union and Waliyar Rahman, 50, son of Khorshed Alam from Bhabanipur village in Maharajpur union of the upazila.

Thunderbolt struck the three schoolgirls when they were returning home from school amid a stormy weather at 12pm.

Later, they were rescued and taken to Pakundia Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared Irina and Priya dead.

"Barsha also died while undergoing treatment at the hospital," said Md Sakhawat Hossain, officer-in-charge (OC) of Pakundia police station.

Besides, farmer Kadu Mia was injured in a lightning strike while working on a paddy field in Chamkpur Dakshin Hati area this afternoon.

He was rescued and taken to Mithamoin Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, said Md Shafiul Alam, OC of Mithamoin police station.

Two other farmers were killed in separate lightning strike incidents while working in the fields in Jhenaidah Sadar upazila Tuesday morning, confirmed Abdullah Al Mamun, officer-in-charge of Sadar police station.