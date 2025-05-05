Indefinite bus strike in Bhola

Bus workers started an indefinite strike on the five routes of Bhola district following a clash with CNG workers over picking up passengers on Sunday afternoon.

Around 15 bus workers were hurt when CNG drivers attacked them in five different locations on Sunday afternoon, said Mizanur Rahman, president of the Bus and Minibus Workers Union.

"The attackers also vandalized three buses and took five buses with them. We have called a strike for that reason," he added.

Md Zakir Hossain, president of the CNG Auto Rickshaw Owners-Workers Association, said after the bus workers went on strike, they forced CNG drivers to stop transporting passengers and seized four CNGs from the bus station.

They later burned one CNG and vandalized three others.

Meanwhile, the unexpected strike has caused hardship for regular passengers.

According to locals, at 5pm on Sunday, a brawl broke out between bus and CNG personnel over passenger pickup at the Bangla Bazar Joynagar School area on Bhola Char Fashion Road.

Police are attempting to resolve the conflict.