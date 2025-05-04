Sunday, May 04, 2025

Hasnat Abdullah’s car attacked in Gazipur

The vehicle’s windows were shattered and Hasnat sustained injuries to his hand, says Sarjis Alam

The damaged vehicle of National Citizen Party (NCP) chief coordinator for the Southern region, Hasnat Abdullah, following an attack by a group of assailants in Gazipur, as disclosed in a Facebook post by NCP Northern region chief coordinator Sarjis Alam on Sunday, May 4, 2025. Photo: Collected
Update : 04 May 2025, 08:16 PM

An attack was reportedly carried out on the car of Hasnat Abdullah, chief coordinator (southern region) of the National Citizen Party (NCP), in Gazipur on Sunday.

The incident was disclosed in the evening through a Facebook post from Sarjis Alam, chief coordinator (northern region) of the NCP.

Sarjis said that a group of 10 to 12 assailants attacked Hasnat’s car in the Gazipur area.>

The vehicle’s windows were shattered and Hasnat sustained injuries to his hand.

He appealed to nearby individuals to protect Hasnat.

Akash Ghosh, joint convenor of the NCP’s Gazipur unit, said they had no prior knowledge of Hasnat’s movements or the reason for his visit.

“After the attack, we received a call informing us of the incident. That was the first time we heard about it,” he said.

“Before that, we knew nothing. Once we were informed, a team of our student members went to the scene. We will be able to provide further details once they return,” he added.

Sarjis AlamHasnat AbdullahNational Citizen Party
