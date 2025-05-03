BRU rally for justice, wage board implementation on World Press Freedom Day

Barisal Reporters Unity held a protest procession and rally against torture, reinstatement of dismissal from job, harassment of journalists by filing cases without specific charges and implementation of wage board throughout the country.

Journalists made this demand holding a procession on city roads at a meeting at Barisal Reporters Unity (BRU) on the occasion of “World Press Freedom Day” on Saturday morning.

The discussion was chaired by Barisal Reporters Unity President Anisur Rahman Swapan and moderated by Sushanta Ghosh.

Among others, it was addressed by BRU General Secretary Khalid Saifullah, journalists Mohammad Ali Khan Jasim, Shahin Hafiz, Nazrul Biswas, Mithun Saha, and victims of the recently tortured journalists Monirul Islam and N Amin Russell.

They said that although Bangladesh is slightly advanced in the journalist torture index, torture, harassment and oppression against journalists have not stopped yet.

So far, no trial has been held for any journalist torture or murder. Added to this is the uncertainty of livelihood.

Many journalists have been dismissed from their jobs. The salaries and allowances of journalists have been stopped in many media houses.

They also said that cases are being filed without any specific allegations, and no attention is being paid to improving the professional standards of journalists, resulting in the dream of “free, fair, independent journalism” yet to be gained.

The speakers demanding an end to all forms of harassment and torture against journalists also called for the immediate reinstatement of journalists who have lost their jobs without specific allegations.

At the same time, the Barisal journalists demanded the countrywide implementation of the recommendations of the recent Media Reform Commission and wage board.

They also condemned the recent attacks, torture, burning of motorcycles and vandalism of cameras on two members of the Barisal Reporters Unity in the court premises.

BRU warned that strict action will be taken if the police administration does not arrest the attackers immediately.