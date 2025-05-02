BSF hands over Bangladeshi farmers following flag meeting

The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday handed over two Bangladeshi farmers after nearly eight hours following a flag meeting at the Dinajpur border.

During this meeting, the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) returned two Indian nationals who were detained by local villagers while they were harvesting paddy inside Bangladesh.

The flag meeting took place around 8:30pm at the Mallikpur Karuliapara border of Dharamjoyn BOP camp in Dharmapur union, Birol upazila of Dinajpur, confirmed a BGB press release sent to journalists via WhatsApp.

The press release said: "At around 11:30am, in the area under the responsibility of the Dharamjoyn BOP of the Dinajpur Battalion (42 BGB), 8-10 Bangladeshi nationals were working on their own land near the zero line in the Karuliapara border area of Birol upazila, Dharmapur union. At one point, they crossed the zero line and started threshing rice inside India.

"The BSF chased them, and two Bangladeshi nationals, Enamul Haque, 55, and his son Masud, 27, were detained by the BSF members of 91 Battalion Katabari BSF Camp. Others were able to return to Bangladesh."

The release added: "Following this incident, local villagers detained two Indian nationals while working on their own land near the border. Philip Soren, 35, from Anantapur village in Dakshin Dinajpur district of India, and Abinash Tudu, 25, were detained and handed over to the BGB patrol team.

"In response to the incident, a flag meeting was held between the BGB and BSF company commanders at 6:40pm. During the meeting, both countries' citizens were handed over and accepted."