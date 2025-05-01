Prof Hazrat Ali appointed as Kuet acting VC

Prof Dr Md Hazrat Ali of the Civil Engineering Department at Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology has been appointed as the acting vice chancellor (VC) of Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (Kuet).

The Ministry of Education issued a notification regarding his appointment on Thursday.

According to the notification, the appointment was made with the approval of the president, who is the chancellor, to fill the vacancy on an interim basis until a full-time VC is appointed.

During his tenure, Prof Hazrat Ali will receive the salary and allowances equivalent to his current position along with other relevant benefits as per the rules.

He will serve as the university’s chief executive officer and will be required to stay on the Kuet campus on a full-time basis.

The order also states that the president and chancellor reserves the right to revoke the appointment at any time, if deemed necessary.

The appointment followed student protests following an incident of violence on the Kuet campus on February 18.

Students had demanded the resignation of the vice chancellor, pro-vice chancellor and director of Student Welfare (DSW).

After more than two months of continuous demonstrations and a hunger strike unto death by students, the Ministry of Education removed both the vice chancellor and pro-vice chancellor on April 25.