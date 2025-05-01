Friday, May 02, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Prof Hazrat Ali appointed as Kuet acting VC

The Ministry of Education issued a notification regarding this on Thursday

 

File image of Prof Dr Md Hazrat Ali, the acting vice chancellor (VC) of Kuet. Photo: UNB
Update : 01 May 2025, 06:48 PM

Prof Dr Md Hazrat Ali of the Civil Engineering Department at Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology has been appointed as the acting vice chancellor (VC) of Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (Kuet).

The Ministry of Education issued a notification regarding his appointment on Thursday.

According to the notification, the appointment was made with the approval of the president, who is the chancellor, to fill the vacancy on an interim basis until a full-time VC is appointed.

During his tenure, Prof Hazrat Ali will receive the salary and allowances equivalent to his current position along with other relevant benefits as per the rules.

He will serve as the university’s chief executive officer and will be required to stay on the Kuet campus on a full-time basis.

The order also states that the president and chancellor reserves the right to revoke the appointment at any time, if deemed necessary.

The appointment followed student protests following an incident of violence on the Kuet campus on February 18.

Students had demanded the resignation of the vice chancellor, pro-vice chancellor and director of Student Welfare (DSW).

After more than two months of continuous demonstrations and a hunger strike unto death by students, the Ministry of Education removed both the vice chancellor and pro-vice chancellor on April 25.

Topics:

Ministry of EducationKUET
Read More

Govt bars student participation in non-educational rallies

Notification issued relieving Kuet's VC, pro-VC from duties

Kuet pro-VC claims he did not resign

Students end hunger strike after 56hrs as Kuet VC, pro-VC set to be removed

Education Adviser: Kuet students’ demands to resolve soon

Kuet withdraws expulsion of 37 students

Latest News

Why leaving Bangladesh feels like the only option for youths

Former IGP Modabbir Hossain Choudhury passes away

14 actors, including Riaz, Chanchal, Mamunur Rashid, named in attempted murder case

Madrid Open holder Swiatek thrashed by Gauff in semis

Tarique warns on corridor issue: National interest must come first

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x