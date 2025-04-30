Clashes erupt between NCP, anti-discrimination activists at Sarjis’s rally in Bogra

Multiple clashes broke out at a rally organized by the National Citizen Party (NCP) in Bogra on Wednesday, where they demanded the banning of the Awami League.

The clashes occurred in the presence of Sarjis Alam, the chief organizer (North Region) of the NCP, between members of the NCP and the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement at the Shaheed Titu Auditorium premises.

Eyewitnesses reported that around 4:30pm, Sarjis Alam and other central leaders of the NCP arrived at the rally venue. Shortly after, a faction of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement entered the venue with a procession.

While Sarjis Alam was seated on stage and other NCP leaders were delivering speeches, a section of the anti-discrimination group began chanting slogans against Sarjis, eyewitnesses added.

Supporters of Sarjis confronted them, which escalated into scuffles and then full-blown fighting between the two groups. Several individuals were injured in the incident, they added.

As per eyewitnesses, after the NCP announced the rally, Md Ayyub, the district spokesperson for a faction of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, declared a separate program at the same location and time, leading to ongoing tensions between the two groups.

Later in the afternoon, as NCP central leaders took the stage, a faction of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement entered the rally venue chanting “fraud, fraud.”

When NCP activists tried to stop them, arguments ensued, followed by violent altercations. Clashes broke out three times, with both sides chasing each other around the venue, eyewitnesses added.

Attempts to contact Md Ayyub and NCP leaders for comments on the clash were unsuccessful, as they did not respond to phone calls.

In his speech, Sarjis Alam said: “The murderous fascist Hasina and her party, the Awami League, have committed massacres with their terrorists. We are standing to demand a ban on their political activities.

"The Awami League is not only responsible for the Pilkhana massacre, the killings of Hefazat activists, or the July 24 incident where over a thousand of our brothers and sisters were murdered, but they have also abducted and killed countless others indiscriminately under various names.”

Sarjis further said: “The murderous Hasina and her terrorist platform, the Awami League, cannot be allowed to carry out any political activity in Bangladesh. It’s not just that they were founded on blood—they have practiced discrimination across the country, targeting districts, individuals, and organizations by name.”

The NCP leader also declared: “Awami League collaborators must be brought to justice. How can anyone even utter the name of the Awami League before the murderers are tried? This terrorist organization cannot conduct political activity in this country. Students and the public must unite to resist them.”