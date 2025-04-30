Waterspout stuns Kushtia as it swirls over Padma River

A rare tornado-like phenomenon appeared over the Padma River in Daulatpur upazila of Kushtia on Tuesday afternoon, as a dramatic waterspout spiralled into the sky.

The scene lasted only a few minutes before dissipating and the situation returned to normal.

A video of the incident which has gone viral on Facebook shows a waterspout resembling a funnel cloud rising from the river while onlookers startled by the sight are seen running away from the riverbank.

No damage or injuries were reported in connection with the incident.

Daulatpur Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Abdul Hye Siddique told UNB that it happened but caused no damage.

“Suddenly in the afternoon, the water from the Padma River rose up into the sky. We were frightened. Some of us recorded the incident on our phones and many later posted the videos on Facebook,” said a witness.

Dr Muhammad Abdul Kalam Mallik, a meteorologist of Bangladesh Meteorological Department, said what was seen in Kushtia was a thundercloud associated with gusty wind.