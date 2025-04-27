Daughter of July uprising martyr laid to rest beside father's grave

A 17-year-old college student, daughter of a martyr from the July uprising, has been laid to rest beside her father's grave at their family home in Dumki, Patuakhali.

She was buried around 8:30pm on Sunday in the courtyard of their home.

Earlier, her funeral prayer was held at 7:30pm at the Pangasia Girls’ Secondary School ground.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, National Citizen Party (NCP) Chief Organizer (Northern Region) Sarjis Alam, Deputy Commissioner Abu Hasnat Mohammad Arefin, and Additional Superintendent of Police Sajedul Islam attended the funeral.

Leaders and activists from the district units of the BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, and Gono Odhikar Parishad, along with people from various walks of life, also participated in the prayer.

According to family and local sources, the teenager’s grandfather dug her grave earlier in the day. He had also dug a grave previously for his son, her father.

After an autopsy at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital in Dhaka, the girl's body was handed over to her family in the afternoon.

Later, her relatives left for Dumki with the body and reached home in the evening.

The previous night, the hanging body of the college student was recovered from their residence in the Shekhertek area of Dhaka.

Police said she died by suicide, after surviving a gang rape on March 18.

According to police and family sources, during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement on July 19 last year, the girl’s father was shot in Mohammadpur, Dhaka.

He died 10 days later while undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital and was buried at their village home in Dumki Upazila.

On March 18 evening, after visiting her father's grave, the student was reportedly gang-raped on her way back to her maternal grandfather’s house.

During the assault, the accused recorded videos of her and threatened to share them on social media if she spoke out.

Following the incident, she filed a case at Dumki police station on March 20.

The case statement named two individuals from a union under Dumki upazila.

That night, police arrested one 17-year-old accused, and on March 21, another accused was arrested in Nazirpur upazila of Pirojpur.

Both were later sent to the Jessore Juvenile Development Centre through court orders.

Since the incident, the college student had been living with her family at their residence in Shekhertek.

She reportedly died by suicide there on Saturday night.

Speaking to reporters, her uncle said, “After the incident, she was mentally shattered. She feared she would never get justice. Despite being extremely courageous and always fighting against injustice, the fear of impunity, social stigma, and mental pressure ultimately pushed her towards death.

"We pray for her soul’s peace and demand justice for what happened.”