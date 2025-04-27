Monday, April 28, 2025

Sylhet MAG Osmani Airport begins cargo operations

'This marks a significant and historic milestone,' says Civil Aviation Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin

Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 27 Apr 2025, 08:53 PM

Cargo operations at Sylhet MAG Osmani International Airport began on Sunday, establishing it as the country’s second facility, after Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA), to accommodate freighter flights.

A chartered Airbus A330-300 freighter operated by Galistair Aviation departed from Sylhet at approximately 8:05pm, carrying up to 60 tons of garments destined for Spain.

Photo: Dhaka Tribune

The shipment is intended for Inditex, the Spanish apparel conglomerate that owns several prominent fashion brands, including Zara.

Biman provided cargo and ground-handling services for the inaugural flight.

"This marks a significant and historic milestone as Sylhet begins cargo flight operations," said Civil Aviation Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin, who attended the inauguration ceremony as the chief guest.

Photo: Dhaka Tribune

He noted that this is the first time since independence that Sylhet airport has operated a freighter flight.

"Following the suspension of transhipment to India, we promptly decided to launch cargo operations from Sylhet. We also plan to reduce freight costs in the coming days," he added.

He further said that the previous "fascist government" undermined the country's productivity, and the current administration is now bearing the responsibility of addressing those consequences.

He also emphasized the need to decrease airfare for both domestic and international carriers.

Additionally, the adviser mentioned plans to increase flight operations from Chittagong and Cox’s Bazar airports.

The initiative to launch cargo operations in Sylhet forms a pivotal part of a broader strategy aimed at decentralizing and enhancing Bangladesh’s cargo-handling capacity.

Civil Aviation and Tourism Secretary Nasreen Jahan highlighted that operating cargo flights from Sylhet had been a longstanding demand of the people across Bangladesh.

She added that the government aims to reduce the pressure on Dhaka airport by expanding cargo operations, noting that plans are also underway to extend cargo services through Chittagong's Shah Amanat International Airport.

MAG Osmani International AirportSk Bashir Uddin
