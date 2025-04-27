Daughter of July martyr to be laid to rest beside father in Patuakhali

The daughter of July martyr Jasim Uddin, who recently passed away under tragic circumstances, will be laid to rest beside her father's grave in Dumki upazila, Patuakhali.

Her funeral prayer is scheduled to take place at her family home in Pangasia union after Maghrib prayers on Sunday, following which she will be buried next to her late father.

According to family members, the young woman was found dead on Saturday night at a rented house in the Shekhertek area of Mohammadpur, Dhaka.

She was discovered hanging inside the house and was rushed to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead upon arrival.

Officer-in-charge of Dumki police station, Mohammad Zakir Hossain, said that the autopsy at Suhrawardy Hospital was nearing completion, and the body would soon be handed over to the family.

He added that an investigation was underway to determine the exact cause of death.

Leaders of the National Citizen Party (NCP), including Chief Organizer (Northern Region) Sarjis Alam, Joint Member Secretary Humayra Noor, and Joint Member Secretary Faisal Mahmud Shanto, are traveling to Patuakhali to attend the funeral and offer condolences to the grieving family.

The victim had recently endured a harrowing ordeal. On March 18, while traveling to her maternal grandparents’ house in Pangasia, she was gang-raped by two individuals, Sakib and Sifat, from the Naldoyani area.

Following this, she filed a case against the accused at Dumki police station.

Both suspects were arrested and presented before the court, and the case remains under investigation.

Family members revealed that following the assault, she had been struggling with severe mental trauma.

They shared that the burden of social stigma, combined with the fear of not receiving justice, had led her into deep depression, ultimately prompting her to take her own life.

Her father, Jasim Uddin, was killed by police during last year's July uprising in Dhaka.