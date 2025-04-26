Monday, April 28, 2025

Supradip for boosting trade, tourism to transform CHT economy

'In order to expand business in the hill areas, small entrepreneurs must be created'

Update : 26 Apr 2025, 05:06 PM

Supradip Chakma, adviser to the Ministry of Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs, said that if the business and trade sectors of the hills can be expanded, the tourism industry developed, and the Kaptai Lake utilized, the economic landscape of the region could be transformed within a short time.

"In order to expand business in the hill areas, small entrepreneurs must be created," he said on Saturday during an exchange meeting with the leaders of the Rangamati Chamber of Commerce and Industry..

He also said that the existing land-related complications regarding the market fund in Rangamati would be resolved soon and assured that necessary assistance would be provided so that businesspeople could easily obtain bank loans to operate their businesses.

The adviser urged entrepreneurs to come forward and explore ways to develop the tourism industry by utilizing Kaptai Lake.

Topics:

Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT)Supradip Chakma
