Thursday, April 24, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Five CU students freed a week after abduction in CHT

Pahari Chhatra Parishad issues statement confirming safe return of students

File image of a hilly road in CHT. Photo: Collected
Update : 24 Apr 2025, 06:11 PM

Five students of Chittagong University (CU), who were abducted a week ago, have been released, according to the Pahari Chhatra Parishad (PCP).

Pahari Chhatra Parishad (PCP), an organisation representing students of ethnic communities, issued a statement on Thursday in this regard.

Although the five students from various ethnic communities were reportedly freed on Wednesday, the matter came to light on Thursday after PCP issued the statement confirming their release.

The five students, who had gone missing from the Giriful area in Khagrachhari on April 16 while returning home after celebrating the Biju festival, are now staying at their respective village homes.

Superintendent of Police of Khagrachhari Arefin Jewel said: “PCP has issued a statement confirming the safe return of their students. We’ve also communicated with the students’ families, and they too have confirmed that they have returned home. So, it can be reasonably assumed that the students are now in their families’ custody.”

The five abducted students are: Rishon Chakma, a student of International Relations; Maitrimoy Chakma and Aldrin Tripura, both students of Fine Arts; Dibby Chakma of Theatre Department; and Longi Mro from the Zoology Department.

All of them are first-year students enrolled in the 2023-24 academic session at Chittagong University.

They were abducted along with an auto-rickshaw driver who was later released.

Following the abduction, the PCP – aligned with the Parbatya Chattagram Jana Samhati Samiti (PCJSS) – accused the United People's Democratic Front (UPDF) of being behind the incident.

However, Angya Marma, a district organiser of the UPDF, repeatedly denied the allegations, claiming their group had no involvement.

Topics:

AbductionChittagong Hill Tracts (CHT)
Read More

5 CU students, auto-driver still missing after abduction in Khagrachhari

Hills come alive as ethnic communities' welcome new year with Boisabi

AA abducts 11 fishermen, seizes trawlers near St Martin's

Jahangir: Zero tolerance for extortion in Chittagong Hill Tracts

Chittagong Hill Tracts prepares for Baishabi

5 RMP DB officers suspended over abduction, ransom

Latest News

Green and Pepper: Homegrown peri peri restaurant

Adviser Jahangir: Italy to support Bangladesh in curbing illegal migration

Rizvi: No sign of democratic aspirations in interim govt’s actions

Prime Bank’s NPAT growth 59% in Q1 2025

Pakistan foreign minister’s Dhaka visit postponed

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x