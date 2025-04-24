Floral tributes paid in remembrance of Rana Plaza victims

On the 12th anniversary of the 2013 Rana Plaza tragedy in Savar, people from various professions, including leaders and members of different workers' organizations, paid floral tributes on Thursday in remembrance of those who lost their lives.

From morning, people began gathering in front of what used to be Rana Plaza.

As injured workers recalled the horrific events of that day, they were visibly shaken.

On this very day, April 24, 2013, the Rana Plaza building near the Savar bus stand collapsed, killing 1,138 people. Many others were left permanently disabled.

To honour the workers who lost their lives and to demand proper medical care and compensation for the injured, relatives of the deceased, injured workers, and leaders and members of various labour organizations began assembling at around 7:30am in front of the collapsed Rana Plaza site.

They paid their respects by laying flowers at a temporary martyr monument erected on the spot.

Yanur Begum, who worked as a helper at a factory on the sixth floor of Rana Plaza, demanded fair compensation and rehabilitation.

Yanur Begum said: “Had we received compensation in these last 11 years, no one would have protested. No one would have taken to the streets chanting our one and only demand: we want compensation. The current (interim) government said compensation would be provided. But that has not happened yet. We want fair compensation, we want rehabilitation.”

While paying tribute, leaders and members of various workers’ organizations also voiced several demands.

They said the interim government must declare April 24 a general holiday in the garment sector and observe it as a national mourning day.

They also demanded the construction of a permanent memorial in front of Rana Plaza and called for ensuring compensation for the dead and injured workers in accordance with the International Labour Organization (ILO) Convention 121.

Furthermore, they urged proper medical treatment and rehabilitation of the workers.

Khayrul Mamun, legal affairs secretary of the Bangladesh Garment and Sweaters Workers Trade Union Centre, said that the victims of the Rana Plaza collapse have still not received proper compensation.

He also added that injured workers are still struggling from door to door for treatment and compensation must be ensured in accordance with the ILO Convention 121 for those who were killed and injured.

Arbind Beparee, president of the Revolutionary Garments Workers Federation, said: “In the 12 years since the collapse, we have yet to see justice served. The previous government promised justice, but it was never delivered. We demand that the current interim government ensure swift justice for those responsible. The rightful demands of the workers must be fulfilled.”

By 10am, leaders and members of various labor organizations including Bangladesh Garments and Industrial Workers Federation, Garment Workers Trade Union Centre, Garments Workers Rights Movement, Bangladesh Textile-Garments Workers Federation, National Liberation Council, Garments Workers Alliance Bangladesh, Garments Workers Textile Federation, and Garment Workers Trade Union Centre, as well as relatives of the deceased and injured workers, laid flowers at the temporary monument to pay tribute.