4 indicted in Magura girl rape, murder case

The plaintiff's lawyer hopes the judgment will be delivered within 10 to 15 working days

Representational Image: Photo: Colleted
Update : 23 Apr 2025, 03:58 PM

A Magura court on Wednesday framed charges against four accused in the rape and murder case of an eight-year-old earlier this year.

Magura Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Md Zahid Hasan framed the charges in a crowded courtroom.

Prime accused Hitu Sheikh was charged with rape and murder. Co-accused Sajib Sheikh and his brother Ratul Sheikh were charged with aiding in the rape, while Hitu’s wife was charged with concealing information about the murder.

The court set April 27 for witness testimonies.

All the accused were present in court during the hearing.

Advocate Shahid Hasan, the plaintiff’s lawyer, said the accused were brought to the tribunal from Magura District Jail.

"We hope that after the charges are framed, the judgment will be delivered within 10 to 15 working days, allowing the people of the country to see justice served," Advocate Shahid Hasan added.

Earlier, on April 13, the investigating officer, Sub-Inspector Md Alauddin of Magura Sadar police station, submitted the charge sheet to the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court.

The four accused were named in the charges.

The child died at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka on March 13 after being raped a week earlier.

The rape and death of the girl sparked widespread protests across the country.

University students, including those of Dhaka University, staged demonstrations demanding the death penalty for the accused.

The prime accused in the case gave a confessional statement.

Police arrested the victim's brother-in-law Sojib Sheikh, 20, his brother Ratul Sheikh, 25, and her sister's parents-in-law Hitu Sheikh, 50, and Jabeda Begum, 40, in connection with the incident

MaguraChild MurderChild Rape
