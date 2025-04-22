Bangladesh eyes inclusive seaweed economy to create coastal jobs for women, youth

Seaweed farming has emerged as Bangladesh’s next big frontier for inclusive, climate-resilient job creation, with the government and development partners charting a coordinated national push to turn its vast coastal waters into an engine for economic transformation, especially for women and youth in vulnerable coastal communities.

At a national consultation event held on Tuesday, government and international stakeholders, including the International Labour Organization (ILO), doubled down on efforts to promote seaweed farming as a sustainable economic venture.

The initiative falls under the “Leaving No One Behind” program—funded by Global Affairs Canada (GAC) and the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands (EKN)—and is being implemented by Innovision Consulting through the Cox’s Bazar Salt and Seaweed Market Systems Development Project, in partnership with the ILO and the Department of Youth Development (DYD) under the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

'New frontier for green and inclusive growth'

ILO Country Director Tuomo Poutiainen called seaweed farming Bangladesh’s “new frontier for green and inclusive growth,” citing its triple win—economic, social, and environmental.

He reaffirmed the ILO’s commitment to supporting the development of a globally competitive and inclusive seaweed sector.

Citing data from the ISEC Site Feasibility Study and FAO (2021), ILO officials noted Bangladesh has over 220,000 hectares of shallow coastal areas suitable for seaweed cultivation, capable of generating tens of thousands of jobs, enhancing food security, and boosting exports.

Seaweed, requiring minimal input and resilient to climate shocks, presents a sustainable livelihood for coastal communities.

The ISEC project, in collaboration with the Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI), has identified over 20 promising cultivation sites in Cox’s Bazar.

More than 120 women and youth from Teknaf, Islampur, and Maheskhali have been trained in farming techniques, post-harvest handling, financial literacy, and entrepreneurship, paving dignified paths to income generation.

ISEC's 2024 Farmer Income Survey reported farmers earning Tk12,000–Tk15,000 per 45–60-day cycle using bamboo raft systems, with scope for increased income via value-added processing and cooperative aggregation.

Poutiainen emphasized the ILO’s vision for decent work—jobs that are formal, fairly paid, safe, and rich in upskilling opportunities—and said strategic investment, labour standards, and value addition can transform the sector into one offering dignified livelihoods at scale.

The ILO also underscored that programs focused on sustainable harvesting, post-harvest processing, product diversification, and entrepreneurship can unlock both economic and environmental gains.

Supporting this vision, Indonesian seaweed experts attended the event, reinforcing South-South cooperation.

Their extensive experience in farming, processing, and export strategy was shared to help Bangladesh avoid common pitfalls and adopt proven practices as it builds its own seaweed industry.

The ILO noted that the global seaweed market is projected to exceed $26 billion by 2028 (IMARC Group, 2023), and with the right investments, Bangladesh could emerge as a major player.

Zakir Hossain, additional secretary at the Ministry of Agriculture, pointed out that Bangladesh has 25,000sq km of coastal land suitable for cultivation but stressed that challenges such as salinity and climate change demand a holistic and coordinated national approach.

Ruchika Bahl of the ILO’s ISEC Project emphasized value addition and jobs for women and youth, noting that strong policies and market demand are essential.

Rubaiyath Sarwar, managing director of Innovision Consulting, highlighted Bangladesh’s rich resources and growing global demand, stressing the importance of year-round production and public-private partnerships.

In a panel discussion, Dr Mostak Ahmed of BARI said that the institute has led seaweed research since 2016, developing products like agar-agar, and continues to collaborate with Indonesian experts to enhance species viability.

Shwapno Managing Director Sabbir Nasir noted the opportunity provided by Bangladesh’s saline coastline but warned that full potential can only be realized with stronger institutional coordination.

Dr Shafiqur Rahman of the BFRI said major progress has been made in seaweed R&D, particularly in innovations such as bioplastics, and stressed the importance of sector-wide knowledge-sharing.

Meanwhile, Indonesian expert Dr Maya Puspita said Bangladesh can replicate Indonesia’s model through collaboration and a robust export strategy, while fellow expert Fauzia Khanom praised local Ulva cultivation and said diligent Bangladeshi farmers are well-positioned for global success.

The ILO’s Saif Moinul emphasized that women must remain central to the seaweed economy and called for a national policy and stronger public-private ties to unlock the market’s full potential.

Speakers collectively called for a dedicated task force, inter-ministerial coordination, streamlined processes, quality control, and investment incentives to drive the sector forward.