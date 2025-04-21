Murder case filed over death of Bhabesh Chandra Roy in Dinajpur

A murder case has been filed naming four individuals and four unnamed persons over the death of Bhabesh Chandra Roy in Biral, Dinajpur, four days after the incident.

The case was filed on Monday afternoon by his son, Swapan Chandra Roy.

The accused are Atikur Islam, 40, Ratan Islam, 30, Munna Islam, 27, and Rubel, 28.

Biral police station Officer-in-Charge Abdus Sabur confirmed the filing of the case.

According to the case statement, the accused—Atikur, Ratan, Munna, Rubel, along with three to four others—are known local loan sharks.

The deceased, Bhabesh Chandra Roy, 55, had borrowed Tk25,000 from them, agreeing to pay Tk3,255 in monthly interest.

Although he had been paying the monthly interest regularly, he failed to repay the principal amount due to household expenses and financial hardship, says the case documents.

On Thursday, at around 4:30pm, the accused arrived at his house on two motorcycles and took Bhabesh away under the pretence of having a conversation, it adds.

Later, Bhabesh’s son tried calling his father on his mobile phone but failed to reach him.

The accused allegedly put mental pressure on Bhabesh regarding the interest and principal amount, which led to his falling ill.

At around 7:45pm, a call came from Bhabesh’s phone number to his son, but the call was disconnected.

When Swapan called back, Ratan answered and informed him that Bhabesh had fallen ill at Narabari Bazar and asked him to take his father home.

Swapan then told Ratan that he was in Dinajpur town and would need time to get there, and requested that they bring his father home by any means.

After much pleading, the accused brought Bhabesh by a rickshaw van and left him abandoned by the roadside near Fulbari Bazar before fleeing, the plaintiff alleges.

Swapan then arrived from Dinajpur town with an ambulance and took his father to Dinajpur Medical College Hospital, where the attending doctors declared that Bhabesh had already died.

After the inquest report was prepared at the hospital, an autopsy was conducted at Dinajpur Medical College Hospital, and the body was handed over to the family around 6pm on Friday.

OC Abdus Sabur said the accused are currently on the run and that efforts are underway to arrest them.