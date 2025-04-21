KCC officer arrested for alleged participation in Awami League procession

Rabiul Alam Robi, licensing officer of Khulna City Corporation, has been arrested for allegedly participating in a flash procession organized by the Awami League in Khulna.

He was apprehended on Monday afternoon from the tax collection section of the city corporation building.

According to Khulna Metropolitan Police Commissioner Zulfiqar Ali Haider, Robi was identified through video footage from the flash procession held early on Sunday morning in the Zero Point area.

The footage shows him participating in the procession and riding a motorcycle bearing a Khulna City Corporation sticker, he added.

Following identification, law enforcement officers detained him on the city corporation premises.