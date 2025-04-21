Monday, April 21, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
KCC officer arrested for alleged participation in Awami League procession

Officer Rabiul Alam Robi identified from video of Sunday's flash procession, said KMP commissioner

Representational image of handcuffs. Photo: Bigstock
Update : 21 Apr 2025, 06:57 PM

Rabiul Alam Robi, licensing officer of Khulna City Corporation, has been arrested for allegedly participating in a flash procession organized by the Awami League in Khulna.

He was apprehended on Monday afternoon from the tax collection section of the city corporation building.

According to Khulna Metropolitan Police Commissioner Zulfiqar Ali Haider, Robi was identified through video footage from the flash procession held early on Sunday morning in the Zero Point area.

The footage shows him participating in the procession and riding a motorcycle bearing a Khulna City Corporation sticker, he added.

Following identification, law enforcement officers detained him on the city corporation premises.

Topics:

Law EnforcementAwami League (AL)Khulna City Corporation (KCC)
