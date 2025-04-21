Monday, April 21, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

25 Awami League men held in Khulna over processions

Police say the drives will continue to arrest others involved

Representational image of handcuffs. Photo: Bigstock
Update : 21 Apr 2025, 12:29 PM

Police have detained at least 25 leaders and activists of Awami League and its affiliated bodies, including the banned Chhatra League, following several flash processions in Khulna.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Media & CP) of Khulna Metropolitan Police, Md Ahsan Habib, on Sunday night said police in separate drives arrested 25 leaders and activists of Awami League, banned Chhatra League, and Jubo League in connection with the flash processions.

He said the drives will continue to arrest others involved.

Among the detainees, Dumuria Upazila Awami League’s Organising Secretary Kazi Alamgir Hossain was picked up by Harintana police in connection with a procession at Zero Point.

Besides, the former president of Phultala Upazila Chhatra League, Ashraful Alam, was detained by Phultala police.

Kazi Zakaria Ripon, president of a ward-level Awami League unit in Shiromoni was also held while preparing for a procession.

Topics:

Awami LeagueKhulna
Read More

Official hopes all issues at Kuet will be resolved through dialogue

Inu threatens policemen on court premises

24-hour ultimatum issued for Kuet VC’s removal; hunger strike to follow

Chittagong Mayor Shahadat to receive status of state minister

Awami League stages flash procession in Khulna

Awami League holds another flash procession in Dhaka

Latest News

Bangladesh urges EU to open visa centre in Dhaka

Murder case filed over death of Bhabesh Chandra Roy in Dinajpur

No reason to delay election beyond December, says BNP’s Nazrul

Rajuk chairman: 3,382 Dhaka buildings to be demolished

Brac launches technology-enabled healthcare project in Kurigram’s hard-to-reach chars

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x