25 Awami League men held in Khulna over processions

Police have detained at least 25 leaders and activists of Awami League and its affiliated bodies, including the banned Chhatra League, following several flash processions in Khulna.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Media & CP) of Khulna Metropolitan Police, Md Ahsan Habib, on Sunday night said police in separate drives arrested 25 leaders and activists of Awami League, banned Chhatra League, and Jubo League in connection with the flash processions.

He said the drives will continue to arrest others involved.

Among the detainees, Dumuria Upazila Awami League’s Organising Secretary Kazi Alamgir Hossain was picked up by Harintana police in connection with a procession at Zero Point.

Besides, the former president of Phultala Upazila Chhatra League, Ashraful Alam, was detained by Phultala police.

Kazi Zakaria Ripon, president of a ward-level Awami League unit in Shiromoni was also held while preparing for a procession.