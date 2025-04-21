Monday, April 21, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Mother sells infant in Satkhira due to poverty

Mother claims she took this step to ensure her child’s healthy survival

Map of Satkhira. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 21 Apr 2025, 01:05 PM

A mother from the village of Kadakati in Satkhira’s Ashashuni has allegedly sold her own child.

She claims she was forced to do this because her husband, Shamim Hossain, 28, from the same village, refused to take any responsibility for the child.

Reportedly, Ashamani Khatun, 25, Shamim’s fourth wife from Kadakati village in Ashashuni upazila, was unable to afford treatment and milk for her 14-day-old newborn baby girl, Khadija Khatun. She sold the baby for Tk20,000 to a tea seller.

The incident became public on Friday.

Ashamani said: “I did this so that my child could survive in good health.”

She added that while she was pregnant, Shamim married another woman named Hosne Ara six months ago while working on installing tube wells in Badratalay. Since then, Ashamani had been struggling to survive with her children.

Ashamani also said that she gave birth to her second child on January 16, 2024, at a clinic in Kullar Mor. She became desperate trying to pay for the clinic costs, medicines, and baby formula. Eventually, when the baby was just 14 days old, she signed a stamped document and sold her newborn for Tk 20,000 to a childless couple—tea seller Robiul and his wife Kajol—from Tentulia village in Ashashuni.

When Robiul was contacted via phone, his wife Kajol answered.

Kajol said: “We negotiated the price and bought the baby in front of several witnesses with certain conditions. On the baby's vaccination card, we listed our names as the parents. On the birth registration certificate, we named her Faria Jannatul. She will be known under our identity.”

Meanwhile, locals reported that Shamim Hossain, 28, from Kadakati village was living in a house in Valuka Chandpur, Sadar upazila, with his fifth wife, Hosne Ara Khatun. Shamim works as a deep tube well mechanic and occasionally works in brick kilns.

They further stated that upon hearing about her husband’s fifth marriage, Ashamani Khatun came to Valuka Chandpur early Friday morning to investigate. There she found her husband and Hosne Ara.

During a quarrel between Ashamani and Shamim, Hosne Ara fled the scene. That is when the matter of the child’s sale became public.

Locals said Shamim marries wherever he goes. In 2016, he socially married a woman from Lautara village in Tala upazila, but that marriage did not last.

Later, while installing tube wells in Badratalay, he eloped with and married a house owner’s wife. That marriage also failed.

Subsequently, he married his cousin Bilkis Khatun. While Bilkis stayed at Shamim’s house, he went to work in a brick kiln and married Ashamani. Eventually, Bilkis divorced him and moved elsewhere.

When contacted, Kadakati Union Chairman Dipankar Kumar Sarker said to the media, “I’ve heard about the incident from locals. We are currently looking into the matter in detail.”

Topics:

SatkhiraMother
Read More

Bangladesh army mobilized as embankment collapse floods area in Satkhira

Eid celebrations spoiled as embankment collapse floods 10 Satkhira villages

Section 144 imposed after clash between two BNP factions at Satkhira

22 injured in clashes between two Satkhira BNP factions ignoring Section 144

Section 144 imposed over BNP faction clash tensions in Satkhira

6,520 tons of Indian rice imported through Satkhira's Bhomra in 8 days

Latest News

Bangladesh urges EU to open visa centre in Dhaka

Murder case filed over death of Bhabesh Chandra Roy in Dinajpur

No reason to delay election beyond December, says BNP’s Nazrul

Rajuk chairman: 3,382 Dhaka buildings to be demolished

Brac launches technology-enabled healthcare project in Kurigram’s hard-to-reach chars

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x