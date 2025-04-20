24-hour ultimatum issued for Kuet VC’s removal; hunger strike to follow

Students of Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (Kuet) on Sunday issued a 24-hour ultimatum demanding the removal of Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Masud, also announcing plans to begin a hunger strike on Monday if their demand is not met.

The announcement came during a press briefing around 2:30pm on the Student Welfare Center premises.

Syed Saikat, a student of the Electrical and Electronic Engineering Department’s 20th batch, and Upol, a student of the 20th batch from the Department of Industrial Engineering and Management, made the announcement.

Speaking at the press briefing, the students said that a few of them are willing to move toward discussions after Eid.

They said they have urged the administration to reopen the halls quickly so that most students can return to campus, and then a decision will be made following discussions.

They added that if their five-point demand is implemented or assurances are given, they will not object to withdrawing the resignation demand.

The students alleged that the administration attempted to reintroduce student politics by sheltering "Voice of Kuet" activists, failed to ensure campus security against attacks by outsiders, and did not acknowledge their failure.

They also said that even after filing a weak case against 500 students, the authorities failed to arrest a single assailant in two months.

They further said that the administration forced students to vacate halls by cutting off water and WiFi services, erased all campus graffiti including those drawn in July, and imposed entry restrictions on students.

Additionally, the students accused the authorities of making them sleep on the streets under the open sky for two days after Eid instead of reopening the halls. They also claimed that information was leaked to outsiders, leading to cases being filed against students, including allegations of chain snatching.

They said that an investigation committee unjustly expelled 30 protesting students and issued threats to force students to back away from the movement. Another investigation committee was reportedly formed against the students, while the university's CCTV footage and internal information were allegedly handed over to attackers.

Concluding the briefing, the students said that despite their two-month-long just movement, there has been no interim discussion.

Even after attacks, cases, and expulsions, the vice chancellor has not been removed, they said.