Elevator installation in 2-storey building at JnU sparks student outrage

The students say that accommodation is currently the most pressing need, yet instead of addressing that, installing an elevator in the vice-chancellor’s building has been prioritized

Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 20 Apr 2025, 07:54 PM

The installation of an elevator in a two-storey administrative building at Jagannath University (JnU) began on Sunday, sparking outrage among students.

The work began on VC Bhaban, which is located beside the road adjacent to the university’s Mathematics Department.

The students said that accommodation is currently the most pressing need, yet instead of addressing that, installing an elevator in this building has been prioritized.

They described it as a luxury by the university administration.

A student from the Department of Land and Law Management posted on social media, saying: “There are no halls for the students to stay in, no dining facilities to eat properly. And yet they are installing an elevator in the two-storey building so the 'prince-like' people can go up to the first floor.”

In response, Chief Engineer Helal Uddin Patwari said: “Jagannath University is one of the most important institutions in Dhaka. Many senior citizens and foreign professors come to meet the VC. For them, it is inappropriate to climb stairs. Moreover, the steps are quite steep, which is why the decision to install an elevator was made.”

Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Md Rezaul Karim said: “This was budgeted earlier. The funds allocated for this cannot be used elsewhere. The elevator is mainly intended for distinguished visitors. For example, when the UGC chairman came, I could not take him to my office because he could not climb the stairs. However, if the students do not want it, the elevator will not be installed.”

Jagannath University (JnU)
