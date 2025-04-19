Monday, April 21, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Seven Bangladeshis return home after six years in Indian prison

They were handed over to Benapole Immigration Police by India’s Petrapole Immigration authorities 

Photo: UNB
Update : 19 Apr 2025, 10:59 PM

Seven Bangladeshi nationals, including six women, returned home through the Benapole check-post on Saturday evening after serving six years in an Indian prison.

They were handed over to Benapole Immigration Police by India’s Petrapole Immigration authorities under a special travel permit issued by the Indian government.

The returnees are Monika Akter, 21, Lili Begum, 31, Kajol Gazi, 27, Ambia Bibi, 32, Aklima Khatun, 22, Sabina Bibi, 25, and Islam Sardar, 57.

They hail from various districts, including Dhaka, Satkhira, Khulna, Jessore, and Bogra.

Benapole Immigration Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Ibrahim Ahmed said they had illegally entered India around seven years ago through human traffickers, in search of better livelihood opportunities.

While working as domestic help in Kolkata, they were detained by Indian police and later sentenced to six years in prison for illegal entry.

After completing their sentences, they were taken into custody by an Indian NGO and placed in a shelter home.

With assistance from the embassies of both countries and upon completion of the necessary legal procedures, they were repatriated under special travel permits.

Following immigration formalities, the returnees were handed over to Benapole Port police station.

Rights Jessore, a local NGO, will be responsible for their rehabilitation.

Jawadul Karim, psychosocial counsellor at Rights Jessore, said the organization received the returnees from police custody.

One of them, Islam Sardar, was reunited with his family on Saturday night.

Efforts are underway to contact the families of the six women to ensure their safe return home, he added.

Topics:

Human TraffickingBangladeshi nationals
Read More

Home adviser: Bangladesh steadfast in fight against human trafficking

18 Bangladeshis return home from Myanmar scam centre

Govt probes alleged trafficking of Bangladeshis into Russia-Ukraine war

Human trafficking gang member arrested at Dhaka airport

17 rescued from human trafficking den in Teknaf hills

Human trafficking ring active in Bandarban

Latest News

Bangladesh urges EU to open visa centre in Dhaka

Murder case filed over death of Bhabesh Chandra Roy in Dinajpur

No reason to delay election beyond December, says BNP’s Nazrul

Rajuk chairman: 3,382 Dhaka buildings to be demolished

Brac launches technology-enabled healthcare project in Kurigram’s hard-to-reach chars

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x